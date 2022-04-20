Red Table Talk 5 trailer: Jada Smith to return with mother, daughter for their chat show. Will they address Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap?

Days after the Oscar controversy, Jada Pinkett Smith is set to return with her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and daughter Willow Smith for the fifth season of Red Table Talk. In the trailer of their Facebook Watch chat show, we see the trio hosting a noteworthy line-up of guests, including eight-time Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe, Oscar winner Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin, and the parents of Miss USA who died by suicide earlier this year.

The trailer takes us deep into their candid confessions, healing process and exclusive insights into their personal life. Though the trailer doesn’t clarify whether the Smiths will address Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards this year, one can only expect a lot more is in store than what the promo suggests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Table Talk (@redtabletalk)

The makers released the trailer with the text, “Emmy Award-Winning “Red Table Talk” returns with powerful & healing conversations featuring global superstar, author and LGBTQIA+ champion Janelle Monáe, exclusives with Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin, the heartbroken parents of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst who tragically died by suicide earlier this year. Willow, Jaden and Trey Smith take over the Table for the first time and victims of notorious con artists The Tinder Swindler and Anna Delvey tell their sides of the story… plus much, much more. Join us as “Red Table Talk” kicks off all new episodes this Wednesday 9am PST.”

Also read | Here’s why Chris Rock is not talking about the Will Smith slap at Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith’s actor husband Will Smith got ten-years ban from the Oscars, after he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about her alopecia.