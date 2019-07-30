Red Sonja will be in same vein as Deadpool, The Dark Knight: Jill Soloway

Director Jill Soloway says she plans to develop Red Sonja as a story about a “bad girl superhero”, which is something along the lines of Deadpool and Batman in The Dark Knight.

Both Deadpool and The Dark Knight received critical acclaim for their psychologically layered interpretations of their titular protagonists.

Soloway said Red Sonja will be a “different kind of superhero”. The filmmaker told Deadline, “She’s not really typical. I can really have so much fun with Red Sonja. I see her a little bit more like the first kind of bad girl superhero. Sort of like the Batman of The Dark Knight or Deadpool, you know?”

The Transparent creator said superheroes must evolve with changing times.

“The world is changing so much right now for superheroes, that I just really look forward to not only going to the edge of what I’ve ever written and directed before, but to the edge of the genre as well,” she said.

The writer-director was roped in to write and direct Red Sonja after Bryan Singer was dropped as the director of the project in the wake of accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against him.

Soloway, who identifies as non-binary gender, said with credits like comedy-dramas Transparent and Afternoon Delight which explored the concept of the “divided feminine”, navigating the superhero world was natural progression.

“All my work is really about humans searching for some divine feminine, asking these questions about God and looking for meaning. So, for me to transfer that into the world of ‘Red Sonja’ felt incredibly natural…” she added.