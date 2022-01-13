Red Notice 2 and 3 to add more stars alongside Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds

Netflix is in the early stages of putting together an ambitous back-to-back shoot for Red Notice 2 and 3, Deadline reports. The first Red Notice–starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot–became the streamer’s most successful original film of all time.

Director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who helmed the first film, is expected to return for the sequels, which are eyeing an early 2023 start date. He has started writing. Thurber had previously hinted at a back-to-back production for the sequels in an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, calling it the ‘responsible thing to do’. He’d said, “It’s such a big production, and if you can mount it one time, it will be better for everyone. Including for my mental health.”

According to the Deadline report, the sequels are being set up to include new actors, which will ultimately lead to an Ocean’s style team. The three leads of the first film were said to have made more than $20 million each, pushing the budget, according to THR, over $250 million.

Red Notice was originally set up at Universal as a theatrical release, but the studio balked at the bloating costs. Netflix, which had participated in the heated bidding-war, stepped up. The streamer, in recent years, has been focussing on creating its own franchises. Director Joe and Anthony Russo recently wrapped production on the globe-trotting spy film The Gray Man, which reportedly cost even more than Red Notice.

Other sequels that were shot back-to-back include The Matrix 2 and 3, Pirates of the Caribbean 2 and 3, all three Hobbit movies, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and the final two Hunger Games films.