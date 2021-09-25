Red Notice: Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds’ fight to finish

A new action scene from Netflix’s upcoming action-thriller, Red Notice, was unveiled on Saturday at Netflix’s fan event, Tudum. In the scene, there is a three-way fight between the characters of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The scene featured cool choreography and was also funny.

The film is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. He has earlier directed Johnson in Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.

Red Notice derives its title from the Interpol alert of the same name.

Red Notice was earlier going to be released by Universal Pictures, before Netflix acquired its rights. Chris Diamantopoulos and Ritu Arya also star.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.” Red Notice is set to be released on November 12, 2021.