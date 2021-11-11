Red Notice actor Dwayne Johnson: Ryan Reynolds is brilliant when it comes to thinking off the cuff

Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, is all set to premiere on Netflix on November 12. From the trailer, it seems like this globe-trotting action film will be a visual extravaganza. Red Notice seems like the kind of film that has found the sweet spot between comedy and action.

Talking about his character John Hartley, who is an FBI officer, Johnson said, “What motivates John Hartley is the apprehension of the bad guy. He is really good at what he does. Now, I feel like if you have followed any part of my career over the years, I would have described a few characters that I have played in the past in this manner. Really good at what they do: tracking people down; apprehending the bad guys and bringing them to justice. And that’s who John Hartley is.”

With three fantastic actors at work, the film had a lot of opportunities for them to improvise and Dwayne Johnson shared that after shooting everything that was on paper, they always got a chance to ad-lib. “The movie that you see is pretty much everything that Rawson had written, but he always gave us room to play, and I love playing and ad-libbing. I came from a world of live performance in the wild world of pro- wrestling. But in particular, for Ryan Reynolds, I mean, that is his bread and butter. He’s a brilliant guy, especially when it comes to thinking off the cuff,” he said.

Red Notice started its production in Atlanta but right around the time when they were supposed to leave for Europe, Covid-19 hit, and all the film productions in the world had to be put on hold. The makers and crew members suspended the shoot for a while and when they resumed, they had to be very particular about shooting with Covid-19 protocols in place.

The film has been through a few test screenings, and so far, the audience is loving it. “As we’ve shown this movie, audiences are belly laughing and that says something about a movie that was shot during Covid,” said Dwayne Johnson.

Red Notice is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who has previously helmed Skyscraper and Central Intelligence.