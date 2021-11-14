Red Notice gets ‘biggest opening day in Netflix history’: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot celebrate

Red Notice stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot took to their respective social media handles to celebrate the film’s ‘biggest opening day in Netflix film history’ on Saturday. Since the film did not release in theatres apart from a limited release in the US, this perhaps means that the film garnered the most views for any film yet on Netflix.

Reynolds took to Twitter to reveal the news by sharing a photo. He wrote, “WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version).”

Read review | Dwayne Johnson film overpromises and underdelivers

Gadot shared the same photo and wrote, “This is amazing!!!! What can I say, you guys are the best and the reason why we make these films. So grateful and excited!!! Congratulations @Netflix and to the entire #RedNoticeMovie team Heart suitWoman dancing @TheRock @VancityReynolds.”

WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version) pic.twitter.com/tyGFqhKWao — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 14, 2021

This is amazing!!!! What can I say, you guys are the best and the reason why we make these films. So grateful and excited!!! Congratulations @Netflix and to the entire #RedNoticeMovie team ♥️💃🏻@TheRock @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/YXgwRo2xK8 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) November 14, 2021

Red Notice is a Netflix action comedy thriller that is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Its trailers and promos had teased a fast-paced globe-trotting comedic action thriller. The film was earlier going to be released by Universal Pictures, before Netflix acquired its rights.

Despite its starry cast, Red Notice did not please critics. On review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a score of 39 per cent. The critical consensus reads, “Red Notice’s big-budget and A-list cast add up to a slickly competent action comedy whose gaudy ingredients only make the middling results more disappointing.”



The Indian Express’s Ektaa Malik gave it 1.5 stars. She wrote, “Red Notice brought together elements of a heist-meets-a-cop-buddy-meets-history-flick, and in the end, it resembles a ‘veg thali’ from your corner sweet shop. We eat it not because it is appealing or appetising but because it offers all the food groups, and the boxes are brightly coloured and look attractive. The only saving grace in the thali is the lone sugar syrup soaked gulab jamun, which we gulp down to wash down the unpalatable spicy fare.”