Rebel Wilson jokes about Will Smith ‘being OK with wife Jada’s boyfriends,’ actor reacts: ‘There’s never been infidelity…’

At the recently held BAFTA awards night, host Rebel Wilson made a lot of jokes that raised a few eyebrows. But the one joke which particularly shushed the hall before they let out an audible gasp was when she cracked one at the expense of Hollywood superstar Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage.

Rebel congratulated Smith for winning the award for his performance in King Richard and then proceeded to roast him by stating, “I thought his best performance over the past year was being OK with all his wife’s boyfriends.”

According to The Sun, Smith has reacted to Wilson’s comment and defended his wife Jada, adding that she has never cheated on him. “There’s never been infidelity in our marriage. Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything, ever,” the actor has reportedly said.

Back in 2020, Jada had first opened up about some issues in her marriage with Will, as she spoke candidly about her ‘entanglement’ with singer August Alsina, stating that she was in a relationship with him while she and Smith were separated. Late last year, Smith had confirmed that he and his wife had practised an open relationship, where the partners were allowed to have other romantic relationships outside of their marriage.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up,” Smith had said in an earlier interview with GQ while talking about his personal life.