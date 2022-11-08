scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Rebel Wilson welcomes baby girl via surrogate

Rebel Wilson took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of her baby girl on Monday.

Rebel WilsonRebel Wilson shared a photo of her baby girl on Instagram. (Photo: rebelwilson/Instagram)

Days after getting engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson welcomed a baby girl via surrogate! Rebel took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby girl on Monday. She wrote, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

Wilson added that she is “forever grateful” to everyone who helped her out in her surrogacy journey and even gave a shoutout to her “gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.” “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!” wrote Wilson.

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt welcome ‘magical’ baby girl, say they’re blessed and ‘obsessed’ parents

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

As per Page Six, Wilson got engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma after seven months of dating. “They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged,” a source told the outlet.

As per the publication, the two were recently seen sporting diamond rings at a Halloween party. The Aussie star previously dated Budweiser heir and Napp’s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch, but they split in February of 2021 after about a year together.

Wilson came out as an LGBTQIA+ member in June 2022 and introduced her girlfriend to her fans. Wilson and Agruma walked together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet as well.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

At the ‘U Up’ podcast hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid, Wilson admitted that she was ‘happily in a relationship’, reported Page Six.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

“I am now happily in a relationship. I met them at a friend’s setup,” said Wilson. Unlike Wilson, Ramona is not a part of the entertainment industry. She works in fashion and according to her social media; she is the founder of a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand that goes by the name ‘Lemon Ve Limon’.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 01:27:22 pm
Next Story

Guru Purab special: Try this gluten-free kada prasad

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

celebrity photos 1200
Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement