scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

Rebel Wilson recalls first meeting with Meghan Markle: ‘She wasn’t as naturally warm…’

Previously too Meghan Markle has been accused of being "difficult", including by her former Kensington Palace staffers who claimed they were bullied by the duchess while she lived there.

Rebel WilsonRebel Wilson recalls meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photos: Instagram/ Rebel Wilson, Instagram/@dukeandduchessofsussexdaily)

Actor-comedian Rebel Wilson recently said that her first meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which happened on a recent trip to Santa Barbara, California “could not have been nicer,” reported Fox News, a USA-based news outlet. According to the outlet, Rebel told Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ that Meghan was not very friendly with her. “Meghan was not as cool… She wasn’t as naturally warm,” she revealed, as fellow guest John Oliver cracked up while sitting next to her. She speculated that the reason why the duchess was so cold was that “my mom being Australian just asked her all these slightly rude questions like ‘Where are your kids?’ And things like that. I’m like, ‘Mom, don’t ask her that.'”

“Maybe that’s why she was a little standoffish?” Cohen teased as Wilson laughed, joking the royals would wonder, ‘Who are these annoying convicts from Australia?'” continued Rebel, who stated that she met Harry and Meghan through a mutual polo player friend, reported Fox News.

Also Read |Prince Harry recalls when he ‘cruelly’ snapped at wife Meghan Markle during fight: ‘Why is she having a go at me?’

After leaving their position as senior royals in 2020, the Sussexes relocated to California. Since then, they have further distanced themselves from the royal family thanks to Harry’s frank memoir ‘Spare’ and their Netflix documentary series ‘Harry & Meghan’ both of which scathingly criticize his father King Charles III, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the monarchy in general.

Previously too Meghan has been accused of being “difficult” before, including by her former Kensington Palace staffers who claimed they were bullied by the duchess while she lived there. In June, Buckingham Palace announced that it had investigated into this but those findings will remain private.

Also Read
Jonathan Majors
Creed 3 actor Jonathan Majors says he carries constant heartbreak: 'There...
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone lashes out at producer Irwin Winkler for making Drago:...
Michelle Yeoh
Before Oscars, Everything Everywhere All At Once sweeps Film Independent ...
Dwayne Johnson, vin diesel
Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel feud: Here's a short history

In her podcast last year, Meghan stressed that being “particular,” is not the same thing as being “difficult,” as per Fox News.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 13:44 IST
Next Story

UPSC Essentials | Said by the Supreme Court, This Quote Means: ‘A country cannot remain a prisoner of the past’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sushmita Sen
What Sushmita Sen said about suffering a heart attack, Addison’s disease
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close