Rebecca Ferguson joins The Girl on the Train movie adaptation

Actress Rebecca Ferguson is the latest star to board the forthcoming adaptation of “The Girl on the Train”.

The 29-year-old “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation” actress joins Emily Blunt in the DreamWorks film, which will be directed by The Help’s Tate Taylor, reported Deadline.

Ferguson will play Anna, the current wife of Rachel’s (Blunt) ex-husband.

Rachel is a divorced woman with an alcohol problem, who fantasises about the perfect life of a family whose house she passes on her daily commute.

But after seeing something shocking, she finds herself pulled into their lives and the problems that follow.

The third main female role has yet to be cast.

Last month, it was confirmed that the big-screen adaptation of Paula Hawkins’s novel will take place in New York City, abandoning the book’s English setting.

