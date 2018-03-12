Ready Player One: Steven Spielberg film is a pure spectacle, say early reviews

Ready Player One will see a theatrical release on March 30. Ready Player One will see a theatrical release on March 30.

Steven Spielberg’s latest Ready Player One had a surprise world premiere at 2018 South by Southwest Film Festival, and the reviews have started to trickle in. Ready Player One is written by Zak Penn and Ernest Cline, and based on latter’s novel of the same name. Although Spielberg has mastered everything there is to learn about filmmaking, he is mostly known as an auteur who is great at cutting-edge visuals and CGI.

This is why, perhaps, Ready Player One appealed to him so much. The story is about a teenager living in a dystopian society where most people are poor and possess only one instrument to escape their humdrum lives, the OASIS. OASIS is a virtual reality world where people can engage in several activities for entertainment, education, and so on. So, lots of opportunities to create distinctive visuals. There is an evil corporation headed by Ben Mendelsohn’s Nolan Sorrento, who I assume would be the villain. The film’s subtext of evil corporation vs common people is set off by tonnes of geeky references in the vein of Stranger Things. Early reviews are highly positive. Here are some of them.

IndieWire’s Eric Kohn said, “READY PLAYER ONE feels like Spielberg watched a ton of Luc Besson movies and decided to outdo them. In terms of pure spectacle, it’s the most astonishing thing he’s done. Never underestimate Steve. #SXSW.”

READY PLAYER ONE feels like Spielberg watched a ton of Luc Besson movies and decided to outdo them. In terms of pure spectacle, it’s the most astonishing thing he’s done. Never underestimate Steve. #SXSW — erickohn (@erickohn) March 12, 2018

Fandango’s Erik Davis said, “#ReadyPlayerOne is classic Steven Spielberg. It’s got the references, the ferocious effects and the great ‘80s soundtrack, sure, but also the charm, the heart, the humor and a fantastic Alan Silvestri score. I loved it & so did this #SXSW crowd. Be excited for it!”

#ReadyPlayerOne is classic Steven Spielberg. It’s got the references, the ferocious effects and the great ‘80s soundtrack, sure, but also the charm, the heart, the humor and a fantastic Alan Silvestri score. I loved it & so did this #SXSW crowd. Be excited for it! pic.twitter.com/xwPOGwXDxd — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) March 12, 2018

The Hollywood Reporter’s John DeFore said, “A rollicking adventure through worlds both bleak and fantastic, Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One makes big changes to the specifics and structure of Ernest Cline’s best-selling novel but keeps the spirit and level-up thrills intact.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd