Ready or Not review roundup: Samara Weaving’s horror comedy is ‘smart’ and ‘subversive’

Horror comedy Ready or Not has pleased critics. The Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directorial is about a bride who is made to play a strange game on her wedding night by the groom’s family.

The game turns lethal as she has to fight her new in-laws for her life as they hunt her with any weapon they can get their hands on.

Ready or Not, starring Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny and Andie MacDowell, has scored 87 per cent at the review aggregation site, Rotten Tomatoes.

The critical consensus reads, “Smart, subversive, and darkly funny, Ready or Not is a crowd-pleasing horror film with giddily entertaining bite.”

New Yorker’s Eren Orbey wrote in his review, “This new offering in the hide-and-seek horror genre rests on a foundation of class warfare and achieves a deft balance between gruesome horror and black comedy.”

The Atlantic’ David Sims noted in his review, “The real fun comes from the ways it subverts its time-tested story, balancing wry commentary and straightforward horror in its portrait of fumbling arrogance and curdled privilege.”

Rolling Stones’ Peter Travers wrote in his review, “What a decadent blast to watch a comic takedown of the rich done with the rude energy of a horror thriller and the courage of its own manic anti-marriage convictions.”

Associated Press’ Mark Kennedy singled out Samara Weaving’s performance in Ready or Not. He said, “[Weaving is] vulnerable, deadpan funny, scared and resolute, turning a role that could have been one-dimensional into something vibrant and authentic.”