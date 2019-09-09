Ready or Not actor Samara Weaving: Grace’s motivation is more than just fear, it’s also her personality

Ready or Not is a darkly funny horror film starring Samara Weaving in the lead. The premise of the film involves Weaving’s Grace Le Domas becoming part of the family of Alex Le Doma (Mark O’Brien) after marrying him. Turns out, the family is quite weird and has a potentially lethal ritual involving playing a game on the wedding night of new additions to the family.

Grace suspects foul play and indeed, the game turns into a blood sport which has all the family members searching for her in order to kill her.

With such a premise, Weaving’s protagonist could easily have turned into a caricature of a screaming woman running away from the pursuers. But instead, Grace fights back. Hard. And that is what the family members did not count on. She turns out to be their match, thanks to her background.

Describing her character, Samara Weaving says, “I wanted to bring out her anger at this family. What drives her to fight back to survive until the sun rises isn’t fear, although that definitely enters into it. Her fighting back had to be part of her personality as well as her actions. She has had a hard life.”

Ready or Not co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin says, “Sam made it important to herself, and to all of us, that the movie not get repetitive and that there be an arc for Grace. We were so grateful for her attention to detail from moment to moment.” Co-director Tyler Gillett adds, “Even when Grace is in her most vulnerable and scared moments, there’s a confidence in the way that Sam approaches it which maintains believability.”

Ready or Not, already running in US theaters, has won the love of critics. It has scored an 87 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Smart, subversive, and darkly funny, Ready or Not is a crowd-pleasing horror film with giddily entertaining bite.”

Ready or Not releases in India on September 13.