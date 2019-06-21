Ray Winstone joins Black Widow film

Veteran actor Ray Winstone has joined the Marvel Studios upcoming Black Widow stand-alone movie.

According to Variety, David Harbour and Florence Pugh are also on board to feature alongside Scarlett Johansson.

Marvel had no comment on the casting.

The film, directed by Cate Shortland, is currently in production in London.

Jac Schaeffer has penned the script with Kevin Feige producing.

Plot details of the film are being kept under wraps and Winstone’s role in the movie is also unknown.

Johansson first appeared as Black Widow in 2010’s Iron Man 2. Her last appearance as the member of A-6 was in blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which released in April.