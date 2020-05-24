Ray Porter will don the role of Darkseid in Justice League’s Snyder Cut

Darkseid is a universal tyrant who wants to subjugate all reality, and is searching for the anti-life equation. (Photo: DC Comics) Darkseid is a universal tyrant who wants to subjugate all reality, and is searching for the anti-life equation. (Photo: DC Comics)

Actor Ray Porter has confirmed that he will don the role of supervillain Darkseid in the upcoming Snyder Cut of Justice League. WarnerMedia had earlier announced the release of Snyder Cut on HBO Max sometime next year.

Porter tweeted the information, writing, “That said, and because I’ve been given permission… Hi, I’m Ray. I played Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s “Justice League”. There. It’s out now.”

The Snyder Cut of Justice League will be the version Zack Snyder was making before he had to leave due to a family tragedy. Then The Avengers director Joss Whedon, who was already attached as a screenwriter, took over his duties. The released movie, which was a box office bomb and also a critically derided movie, was said to be more Whedon’s than Snyder’s.

Also called the God of Evil, Darkseid is a universal tyrant who wants to subjugate all reality, is searching for the anti-life equation, and is obsessed with death.

The character first appeared as part of comic book legend Jack Kirby’s New Gods storyline as the ruler of a planet called Apokolips, and has been a mainstay Big Bad for Justice League in comics, animated series and movies. Marvel’s Thanos was modelled on Darkseid.

Darkseid reportedly appeared briefly in Snyder Cut, but the footage was removed from the final cut to keep the focus on Steppenwolf.

