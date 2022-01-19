Ray Fisher claps back as Justice League director Joss Whedon calls him ‘bad actor’: ‘Lies and buffoonery…’

Filmmaker Joss Whedon’s 2017 movie Justice League seems to have a really long life. The film has been in news ever since its release. After actor Ray Fisher accused Whedon of alleged abusive and toxic behaviour on set, there have been several similar claims following the Cyborg actor’s statement, with Warner Media even launching an investigation into the matter. Since then, Fisher has been moved from the Flash film and more allegations have followed.

Recently, Whedon himself spoke on the matter and denied the allegations against him and even went on to make comments about Fisher’s acting skills, calling him a ‘bad actor.’ Speaking to the New York Magazine, the director said of Ray Fisher, “We’re talking about a malevolent force. We’re talking about a bad actor in both senses.”

Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all… Rather than address all of the lies and buffoonery today—I will be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow the work continues.#MLKDay A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 17, 2022

And now Fisher has gotten back at Whedon for the aforementioned comments, tweeting, “Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all…Rather than address all of the lies and buffoonery today—I will be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow the work continues. #MLKDay.”

While Fisher has clapped back at Whedon, he is not the only one to do so. In fact, in his latest interview, Whedon also took a dig at Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, speaking about her lack of fluency in the English language. For the uninitiated, Gadot too had backed Fisher’s claims of Whedon’s inappropriate set behaviour. Responding to the director’s latest interview, Gal stated, “I understood perfectly. I will never work with him, and would never suggest any of my peers to work with him in the future.”

For now, it looks like the drama surrounding what happened after Zack Snyder departed from Justice League’s set will continue.