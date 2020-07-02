scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 02, 2020
Ray Fisher: Joss Whedon’s behaviour on Justice League set was abusive and unprofessional

Ray Fisher has opened up about the behaviour of Joss Whedon on the set of Justice League. Whedon was already attached as the screenwriter on Justice League when he was given director duties by Warner Bros in the absence of Zack Snyder, who had to leave the project due to a personal tragedy.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Published: July 2, 2020 10:21:57 am
Ray Fisher, Ray Fisher joss whedon, joss whedon, Ray Fisher justice league, justice league Ray Fisher played the role of Victor Stone or Cyborg in Justice League. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Ray Fisher, known for playing the role of Victor Stone or Cyborg in DC’s big superhero team-up movie Justice League, has claimed that the behaviour of Joss Whedon on the set of Justice League was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

On Twitter, Fisher wrote, “Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment.”

Joss Whedon was already attached as the screenwriter on Justice League when he was given director duties by Warner Bros in the absence of Zack Snyder, who had to leave the project due to a personal tragedy. Berg was one of the film’s producers.

Under Whedon’s direction, Justice League underwent numerous reshoots and the resulting product had a muddled tone (clearly because it was a product of two directors).

The film was critically dismissed, and despite being one of the most expensive movies ever made could only gross about 650 million dollars.

