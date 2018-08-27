Soundarya Sharma bags role in Wonder Woman 1984

Details of Soundarya Sharma’s role in Wonder Woman 1984 are under wraps. Details of Soundarya Sharma’s role in Wonder Woman 1984 are under wraps.

Ranchi Diaries actor Soundarya Sharma has bagged a role in superhero film Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot.

“This I can say is a ‘dream coming true’ situation. It’s exhilarating to be a part of such a larger than life character film where you get to play your dream role. I have always dreamt of playing such a character and idolised it,” Soundarya said in a statement to IANS.

Details of her role are being kept under wraps. Her statement suggests she is playing an important character. She is expected to start shooting for Wonder Woman 1984 by October end. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film also stars Chris Pine, who played the role of Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot returns in the title role of Amazonian warrior goddess Princess Diana/Wonder Woman.

Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and producer Geoff Johns have released details about the film in bits and now we have a decent idea about how the film is going to turn out, even though some aspects are still secret. The plot of the film is largely unknown.

Pedro Pascal, known for playing Prince Oberyn Martell in HBO’s Game of Thrones and DEA agent Javier Peña in Netflix’s Narcos, is also one of the new cast members in the upcoming film. Kristen Wiig was cast in the role of Cheetah, an archvillain of the Princess of Themyscira in DC comics.

Wonder Woman 1984 releases on November 1, 2019.

(With inputs from IANS)

