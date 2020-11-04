Rami Malek on No Time to Die: You will be shocked when you watch it

Rami Malek plays a villain in No Time to Die. (Photo: James Bond 007/YouTube)

Oscar-winner Rami Malek will be seen playing the role of a lifetime in No Time To Die as he goes up against Daniel Craig’s James Bond. In a recent interview with GQ, Malek recounted that there was no way he was going to say no to a Bond movie.

“Look, there was no way I was going to say no. It’s a 007 film, man. They’re a part of our cinematic history,” he shared.

In No Time to Die, Rami Malek plays Safin. Talking about his character, he said, “We really did sit down and think about what would truly frighten us, what would send a real panic into our hearts. It’s that sense of dread that sets it apart.”

There have been various rumours about the end of Daniel Craig’s run as Bond and the part that Safin could possibly play in the same. The Bohemian Rhapsody actor did not share any details, of course, but hinted that the film will leave the audience shocked. “Let the rumours fly because no matter what you expect from this movie, you will be shocked when you watch the film. I will not add any fuel to that fire,” he said.

Daniel Craig, who is playing James Bond for the last time in No Time to Die, spoke highly of Rami Malek in the GQ interview. He shared, “He understands he’s playing a Bond villain – what that means, what it means historically and the kind of Bond villains that have come before. Rami’s really good at his job. I mean, that’s an understatement.”

No Time to Die co-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge also praised Rami’s performance, saying, “Not many actors can revel so gloriously in being creepy while maintaining a sort of wonky humanity. I think the best villains dare to have a tease of something soft in their eye and Rami knows exactly how to do that.”

No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond film, releases on April 2, 2021.

