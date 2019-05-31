Rambo Last Blood trailer: Sylvester Stallone means business

Sylvester Stallone’s much-awaited film Rambo: Last Blood’s first trailer is here and it looks like it will deliver all the mayhem one expects from an action superstar like Stallone.

Advertising

The plot details largely remain unknown. All we know is this time Rambo will go up against the Mexican cartel. In any case, narratives have never really been the driving force of movies like Rambo. All we expect is for the superstar to take on the mantle of Rambo once again and kick some ass. Which in all likelihood he will.

The nearly two-minute clip sees Rambo mouthing dialogues like “All these years, I have kept my secret, but the time has come to face my past. And if it comes looking for me, they will walk in death,” and “I want them to know that death is coming.”

No prizes for guessing that death is the underlying theme of the film. Rambo: Last Blood is expected to be the last film in the Rambo franchise. So does this mean that after drawing blood, Rambo too will die in this movie? Maybe, maybe not.

Advertising

Rambo: Last Blood is the fifth film in the franchise and is the sequel to the 2008 movie Rambo.

Rambo: Last Blood has been directed by Adrian Grunberg with a script by Sylvester Stallone and Matt Cirulnick. It has been produced by Kevin King Templeton and Les Weldon.

Apart from Stallone, the film also features Paz Vega, Oscar Jaenada and Adriana Barraza among others in significant roles.

Rambo: Last Blood will release on September 20 in the US.