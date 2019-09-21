Rambo Last Blood leaked online by Tamilrockers

If poor reviews for the latest film in Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo franchise, Last Blood, weren’t enough, it was also leaked online by Tamilrockers.

The piracy website has been a pain for production houses for a few years now. It has leaked big-budget movies this year like Rajinikanth’s Petta, Ajith’s Viswasam, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and more.

Despite stringent laws and a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, Tamilrockers has not stopped being a troublemaker. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Rambo: Last Blood has been trashed by most critics. It has scored a rating of only 34 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes.

The consensus reads, “Like the sequels that preceded it, Rambo: Last Blood is content to indulge in bloody violence at the expense of its main character’s once-poignant story.”

The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer gave Rambo: Last Blood just one star. Shalini wrote, “Rambo (Stallone), who is enjoying retirement taming horses around his ranch, sharpening a whole lot of things, and building a very long, very fortified tunnel (for some reason), lands up in Mexico when a girl he considers his own daughter gets abducted by the cartel. So there he drives, without a plan or planning. Grunberg, working on a script co-written by Stallone, doesn’t really care for niceties, but even so a large part of this film is in Mexican, and an inordinate amount of energy is spent establishing the villains who, we know, are after all headed for a very bad fate.”

She added, “Given how Rambo handles that first rescue of his foster daughter, it is surprising the effort he puts into the finale when he draws the bad men back to his ranch for revenge, drawing out their deaths in painful, bloody, excruciating detail. As for the girl? Glad you asked. Even in a Rambo, where members of the female sex are around just to be rescued — one, two, three…. you will lose count — only one end, it appears, is fitting for a girl who has been abused thus.”