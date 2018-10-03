Rambo 5: Sylvester Stallone reveals the look of his John Rambo

Sylvester Stallone will next be seen in Creed 2. Sylvester Stallone will next be seen in Creed 2.

Sylvester Stallone started shooting for Rambo 5 on Tuesday. The 72-year-old actor, who reprises his role as troubled Vietnam War veteran John Rambo in the fifth part of the action franchise, made the announcement on Instagram. He also shared his first look from the film dressed as a cowboy.

“Tonight we start filming…” Stallone wrote in one post. “Comes a Horseman Wild and Free. @rambomovie #rambo5,” he wrote in another. The film will be directed by Adrian Grunberg and scripted by Matthew Cirulnick.

In May, Stallone confirmed that Rambo 5 is slated to be released next autumn.

The Hollywood action star will next be seen in Creed 2, reprising arguably his most famous role of boxing legend Rocky Balboa.

The sequel, featuring Michael B Jordan as Adonis Creed, will hit theatres November 21.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan had recently wished good luck to Sylvester Stallone for Creed 2, hoping that it becomes as big as Rocky, Rambo, and Expendables.

Salman on Tuesday shared the poster of Creed 2 on his Twitter account and captioned, “Heard that Creed II is to release soon. Hope this franchise goes on to become as big as Rocky, Rambo, and Expendables. Keep punching, Sylvester Stallone.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App