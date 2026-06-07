Why RGV believes Obsession is a masterclass for filmmakers: ‘No big stars, no heavy VFX’

Besides becoming one of the most successful movies of the year worldwide, earning over 230 times its budget, director Curry Barker’s American supernatural psychological horror film Obsession is also garnering significant praise from both audiences and industry insiders alike.

Starring Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, and Cooper Tomlinson in lead roles, Obsession has found a new fan in India, and that’s none other than veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who recently admitted to being obsessed with the movie.

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RGV obsessed with Obsession

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, June 7, Varma, widely recognised as one of the most influential filmmakers in Indian cinema since the 1990s, praised Obsession, noting that it has taught filmmakers worldwide that massive stars, hefty budgets, or heavy visual effects (VFX) aren’t necessary for a film to impress audiences. He also commended the movie’s technical aspects, particularly the editing and sound effects, for offering an immersive experience.