Rachel Weisz, David Harbour in talks to board the cast of Black Widow movie

The highly anticipated Marvel stand-alone movie will star Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team, the Avengers.

Other than Rachel Weisz, Stranger Things star David Harbour is also in talks to join the cast of Black Widow movie. (Photo: Rachel Weisz, David Harbour/Instagram)

Oscar winner Rachel Weisz is in negotiations for a key role in Scarlett Johansson-fronted Black Widow film.

According to Variety, the talks with the 49-year-old actor, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite, are in early stages.

Stranger Things star David Harbour is also in talks to board the cast, which also includes Outlaw King actor Florence Pugh.

After Captain Marvel, Black Window is the second female superhero-led project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The shooting is scheduled to begin in London this June.

Australian filmmaker Cate Shorthand of Nazi drama “Lore” fame is attached to direct. Jac Schaeffer wrote the most recent draft for the film.

Marvel is yet to confirm the casting.

