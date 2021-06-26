scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Quentin Tarantino still plans to retire after his next film, says he considered rebooting Reservoir Dogs

Quentin Tarantino said "I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better," implying that he wants to go out on a high.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 26, 2021 8:44:04 pm
Quentin TarantinoQuentin Tarantino's novelisation of his last film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood releases on June 29. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has reiterated his desire to retire from Hollywood after his next film. Tarantino was talking to Bill Maher on his HBO talk show Real Time with Bill Maher.

The director, whose novelisation of his last film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood releases on June 29, also revealed that he briefly considered directing a reboot of Reservoir Dogs, but ended up rejecting the idea.

Quentin Tarantino told Bill Maher, “I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud, that’s gonna win any argument in a court of public opinion or Supreme Court or anything like that. At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done — it’s not as many as other people, but like that’s a long career. That’s a really long career. And I’ve given it everything I have, every single solitary thing I have.”

He added, “I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better,” implying that he wants to go out on a high.

The Oscar-winning director went on to bring up the example of late filmmaker Don Siegel to illustrate his point.

“If he had quit his career in 1979, when he did Escape from Alcatraz, what a final film! What a mic drop. But he, like, dribbles away with two more other ones.. he doesn’t mean it,” he said.

