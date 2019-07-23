Toggle Menu
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to hit Indian theatres on August 15https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/quentin-tarantino-once-upon-a-time-in-hollywood-to-hit-indian-theatres-on-august-15-5845934/

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to hit Indian theatres on August 15

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood features Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, as Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor, with Brad Pitt, 55, playing his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be the neighbours of Tate, essayed by Margot Robbie in the film.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood india release
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will release on August 15.

Quentin Tarantino’s ninth directorial Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be hitting the theatres in India on Independence Day, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

The studio decided on the August 15 date for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood after Prabhas-starrer Saaho moved to August 30.

At the Indian box office, the film will compete against Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House.

The movie, led by Hollywood superstars Leornado DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, is based on the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson Family cult.

Advertising

It features DiCaprio, 44, as Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor, with Pitt, 55, playing his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be the neighbours of Tate, essayed by Margot Robbie in the film.

Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Emile Hirsch and the late Luke Perry also star in the film which is slated to be released in the US on July 26.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Karan Johar to produce Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade
2 Amazing to see Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek join MCU: Scarlett Johansson
3 Marvel Studios’ Phase 5 already planned, reveals Kevin Feige