Quentin Tarantino on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: I am looking at Hollywood through a social strata

Sony Pictures Entertainment recently released a video featuring Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino and cast members Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. In the video, the cast and crew of the much-awaited Hollywood period drama talk about the movie, its themes and the characters.

Advertising

Talking about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino said, “I am looking at Hollywood through a social strata. And three of these characters (Sharon, Rick and Cliff) represent people on a different level of social strata. You have Rick, who has had his day — and he is still having his day, he is just not as good as he was. And people are doing okay can be living next to somebody (Sharon) who is doing magnificent. You can have great success and great failure living literally next to each other.”

He continued, “And Cliff represents somebody who has worked in the entertainment business their whole life and have nothing to show for it. He doesn’t even live in Hollywood. He spends his day doing chores and errands and gets on three different freeways to go home. These three cover the social breakdown you could see on a (movie) set.”

Watch the video below:

One of the most awaited movies of the year, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place in the backdrop of the infamous Manson murders. Leonardo DiCaprio plays the role of an aging TV actor Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt is his stunt double Cliff Booth. The two are on a journey to make their name in Hollywood. Margot Robbie plays the role of Sharon Tate, starlet and Roman Polanski’s wife, who was murdered by members of the Manson Family.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Quentin Tarantino’s tenth film and might be his last. Tarantino has said before he will retire after his tenth directorial.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood releases on August 9.