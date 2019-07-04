Quentin Tarantino says he might not make movies after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino says his upcoming feature film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood might mark the end of his filmmaking career.

Tarantino has been quite vocal about when he would retire as he previously made it clear that his career would not stretch beyond 10 films.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is his ninth movie, folllows cult classics such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Inglorious Bastards. The film boasts of a star-studded cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

In an interview with GQ Australia, Tarantino said if the film is a hit, both critically and commercially, then he might just stop directing films.

“I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road. I see myself writing film books and starting to write theatre, so I’ll still be creative. I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies,” the 56-year-old director said.

“If it is really well received, maybe I won’t go to 10. Maybe I’ll stop right now! Maybe I’ll stop while I’m ahead. We’ll see,” he added.

The director revealed that he has been working on “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” for the past six years.

“I’ve kind of spent my whole life researching it. I’ve spent my whole life knowing this world. So now I can finally do something with everything that I’ve been filling my brain with for the last 56 years,” Tarantino.

Pitt, who is working with the director for the second time after “Inglorious Bastards”, does not believe that Tarantino is “bluffing” about the end of his career.

“No, I don’t think he’s bluffing at all. I think he’s dead serious. And I kind of openly lament that to him, but he understands the math of when he feels like directors start falling off their game,” the actor said.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will release worldwide on July 26.