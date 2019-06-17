Toggle Menu
Quentin Tarantino’s favourite Marvel movie is Thor Ragnarokhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/quentin-tarantino-marvel-thor-5785289/

Quentin Tarantino’s favourite Marvel movie is Thor Ragnarok

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino said that he has recently started watching Marvel films in order to prepare himself for Avengers: Endgame.

quentin tarantino
Quentin Tarantino next release Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has revealed that his favourite movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is Thor: Ragnarok.

The 56-year-old director said even though he has not been keeping up to date with the MCU movies, he has recently started watching the films from the studio in order to prepare himself for Avengers: Endgame.

“I think the only comic book movies I saw last year at theaters were Wonder Woman and Black Panther. But about a couple of weeks ago, I started catching up with some of the Marvel movies so I could go see Endgame.

“I just finished Captain America: Civil War, so next up is Doctor Strange,” Tarantino told Empire magazine.

Advertising

The director added that he has a special liking for filmmaker Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok.

“I loved it. It was my favourite one of the series since The Avengers.”

Quentin Tarantino is currently awaiting the release of his ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Dave Bautista ‘didn’t care’ if Disney fired him over his defence of James Gunn
2 Dipika Kakar Ibrahim: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a refreshing and well-packaged show
3 LUCA trailer: Tovino Thomas’ romantic thriller looks promising