Quentin Tarantino marries Israeli singer-model Daniella Pick

Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino has married Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick. People magazine reports that the couple was married in a small ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The two met in 2009 and became engaged last year. It’s the first marriage for the 55-year-old Pulp Fiction director. The 35-year-old Pick is the daughter of Israeli pop singer and composer Svika Pick.

Tarantino met Pick while promoting his film Inglorious Basterds. They got engaged in June 2017, after dating for about a year. They had also hosted an engagement party in September 2017 in New York which saw the presence of Pulp Fiction cast members like Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman.

The wedding comes just days after Tarantino finished shooting of his next movie, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt and is slated for 2019 release.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood explores the events surrounding the Manson murders.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Emile Hirsch and Dakota Fanning among others. The movie will release on July 26, 2019.

(With AP inputs)