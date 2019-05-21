Toggle Menu
Quentin Tarantino is back in Cannes, 25 years after Pulp Fictionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/quentin-tarantino-is-back-in-cannes-25-years-after-pulp-fiction-5741195/

Quentin Tarantino is back in Cannes, 25 years after Pulp Fiction

Ahead of the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino issued a statement to festival audiences imploring them not to spoil the film for future moviegoers. The movie is about Los Angeles in 1969.

quentin tarantino
Quentin Tarantino will be premiering Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at Cannes.

Twenty-five years after premiering Pulp Fiction in Cannes, Quentin Tarantino is set to bring his latest, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood to the French Riviera festival Tuesday.

Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction went on to win the Palme d’Or in 1994. His latest is expected to cause the biggest frenzy of the festival, bringing Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie to the Cannes red carpet.

Ahead of the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino issued a statement to festival audiences imploring them not to spoil the film for future moviegoers. The movie is about Los Angeles in 1969.

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood is premiering in competition in Cannes ahead of its theatrical release in July.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kit Harington, Sophie Turner defend Game of Thrones final season amid criticism
2 Aaron Carter calls Michael Jackson a 'good guy', but says he behaved inappropriately with him
3 Maisie Williams will be a celebrity judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK