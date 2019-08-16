Quentin Tarantino feels “pretty good” seeing his films referenced in MCU

Quentin Tarantino has spoken about the references to his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tarantino, whose Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is currently running in theatres, has also featured shout-outs of Marvel Comics characters in his movies.

The most prominent and obvious Tarantino nod in the MCU comes in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, directed by the Russo Brothers. In the film, Steve Rogers and the Falcon pay a visit to Nick Fury’s “grave” (he was presumed dead). After we see that Fury is hale and hearty, we are shown the inscription on his gravestone that reads, “The path of the righteous man… Ezekiel 25:17” which is a reference to Jackson’s character from Pulp Fiction.

In Pulp Fiction, Jackson’s character Jules Winnfield quotes the same biblical passage to a frightened man he has been tasked to kill in one of the most iconic scenes in the director’s filmography. The passage was co-written by the actor and Tarantino.

Tarantino told BBC Radio 1, “I knew it was coming because I ended up watching Sam Jackson on the Jimmy Fallon show, and Jimmy Fallon mentioned it. Well, the fact that I grew up with Marvel comic books, and you know, the Marvel universe, before it was a cinematic universe. When it was just basically Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Roy Thomas’s web-spinning…enough said.”

He added, “Probably the first commentary I ever read was the Stan Lee ‘Soapbox,’ so the fact that all of a sudden, my universe was now being quoted inside of, as closed a gate as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it felt pretty good.”

Another reference to Tarantino is in Captain Marvel. Ben Mendelsohn’s Skrull warrior, Talos, enters Maria Rambeau’s whilst sipping soda. This was revealed by the directors as a reference to Tarantino’s first feature-length directorial Reservoir Dogs’ Mr Blonde.