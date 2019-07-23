Quentin Tarantino confirms his Star Trek movie will follow the Chris Pine timeline

Once Quentin Tarantino is done with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he will focus his attention on Star Trek. Of course, the director has not confirmed whether he will helm the film, but if he does, his take will certainly be worth waiting for.

Tarantino has also made it clear that his Star Trek movie will be R-Rated.

A script exists, but Paramount has not greenlit the project. Tarantino is also struggling to make sense of the disparate Star Trek timelines. On MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director said, “Well, it’s an idea then we got together and talked it out and then we hired Mark Smith, who did Revenant to write the script. I don’t know how much I can say. The one thing I can say is it would deal with the Chris Pine timeline.”

He added, “Now, I still don’t quite understand, and JJ [Abrams] can’t explain it to me, and my editor has tried to explain it to me and I still don’t get it…about something happened in the first movie that now kind of wiped the slate clean. I don’t buy that. I don’t like it. I don’t appreciate it. I don’t — f*** that…I want the whole series to have happened, it just hasn’t happened yet. No, Benedict Cumberbatch or whatever his name is is not Khan, alright? Khan is Khan. And I told JJ, like, ‘I don’t understand this. I don’t like it.’ And then he was like, ‘Ignore it! Nobody likes it. I don’t understand it. Just do whatever you want. If you want it to happen the exact way it happens on the series it can.’”

JJ Abrams directed Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness, the first two films in the new Star Trek trilogy. The third film, Star Trek Beyond, was helmed by Justin Lin.

Quentin Tarantino also showed his admiration for the way Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto played the role of Captain James Kirk and Spock, respectively. “The reason I was actually intrigued by the JJ Abrams version of it is because I thought Chris Pine did a fantastic job not just playing Capt. Kirk but playing William Shatner’s captain — he is William Shatner. He’s not just another guy, he’s William Shatner’s Capt. Kirk. And it’s literally, Zachary Quinto is literally Leonard Nimoy’s — because they both have the same scene together — he’s his Spock. They fucking nail it. They just nail it,” he said.