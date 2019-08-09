Quentin Tarantino confirms his tenth movie would be his last

Quentin Tarantino had earlier said that he will retire after ten movies. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the director reiterated his stance, saying the tenth film will be “epilogue-y”.

Advertising

He said, “If you think about the idea of all the movies telling one story and each film is like a train boxcar connected to each other, this one would sort of be the big show-stopping climax of it all. And I could imagine that the 10th one would be a little more epilogue-y.”

Quentin Tarantino has expressed interest in an R-rated Star Trek movie and even has a script ready. But the movie has not been greenlit by Paramount yet. Will a Stark Trek movie be Tarantino’s last outing? If yes, then it would be the first and last franchise movie tackled by Tarantino.

The director’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is running in theaters in many countries and will hit India on August 15. The film is set in the later 1960s and also explores the infamous Manson Family Murders. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in the lead roles as an ageing actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double-friend Cliff Booth.

Advertising

Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern and Al Pacino play supporting roles in the film.

Like all other Tarantino films, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is also a critical darling. It has scored a rating of 85 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Thrillingly unrestrained yet solidly crafted, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tempers Tarantino’s provocative impulses with the clarity of a mature filmmaker’s vision.”