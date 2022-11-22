scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Quentin Tarantino says Captain America is the star, not Chris Evans; rues the ‘Marvel-ization of Hollywood’

Quentin Tarantino said that the recent 'Marvel-ization of Hollywood' has not created any movie stars.

Director Quentin TarantinoQuentin Tarantino spoke about the 'Marvel-ization of Hollywood'. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently said that the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood” has made franchise characters famous but the actors playing them are “not movie stars.” The increased number of comic book movies in the last decade and a half, especially after the success of MCU, has led many directors like Martin Scorsese, James Cameron, Ridley Scott, Francis Ford Coppola to criticise the nature of such films.

“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” Tarantino told Variety. He added, “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Also Read |Shehzada teaser: Kartik Aaryan gets into action mode in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake, fans compare it to Allu Arjun film

Quentin Tarantino also rued the predominance of Marvel films “in this era of movies.” The filmmaker said that Marvel movies are the “only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement amongst a fan base or even for the studio making them. That’s what they’re excited about. And so it’s just the fact that they are the entire representation of this era of movies right now. There’s not really much room for anything else. That’s my problem.”

Recently, James Cameron had said that the emotional core of Marvel and DC movies isn’t very strong. “When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college,” Cameron told New York Times. He added, “They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Elon Musk is doing to Twitter is what he did at Tesla and SpaceXPremium
What Elon Musk is doing to Twitter is what he did at Tesla and SpaceX
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 09:59:07 pm
Next Story

Saudi Arabia win is statistically biggest World Cup shock, say Gracenote

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan
Kartik Aaryan seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings on his birthday, see latest photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement