Quentin Tarantino says Captain America is the star, not Chris Evans; rues the ‘Marvel-ization of Hollywood’

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently said that the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood” has made franchise characters famous but the actors playing them are “not movie stars.” The increased number of comic book movies in the last decade and a half, especially after the success of MCU, has led many directors like Martin Scorsese, James Cameron, Ridley Scott, Francis Ford Coppola to criticise the nature of such films.

“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” Tarantino told Variety. He added, “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Quentin Tarantino also rued the predominance of Marvel films “in this era of movies.” The filmmaker said that Marvel movies are the “only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement amongst a fan base or even for the studio making them. That’s what they’re excited about. And so it’s just the fact that they are the entire representation of this era of movies right now. There’s not really much room for anything else. That’s my problem.”

Recently, James Cameron had said that the emotional core of Marvel and DC movies isn’t very strong. “When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college,” Cameron told New York Times. He added, “They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.”