Queen to perform at Oscars 2019

Just a few days before the Oscars, The Academy has announced that Queen will be performing at the ceremony to be held on February 24. Queen now performs under the name, Queen + Adam Lambert. The performers include Queen’s original members, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor and ex-American Idol contestant Adam Lambert.

The Academy took to Twitter to announce the same as they wrote, “Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year’s #Oscars!”

The Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has generated quite a lot of Oscar buzz this year with Rami Malek’s performance being an active frontrunner for the Best Actor category. The film has also received nominations for Best Film, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing.

It was earlier being speculated that the academy wanted Queen to open the show since they don’t have a host this year.

Bohemian Rhapsody has turned out to be a huge box office success despite the criticism that the film received and much of the credit has been given to the music of the film alongside Malek’s performance.

Among the performers, the five original song nominees will also perform at the ceremony. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will take the stage to perform A Star Is Born’s “Shallow” and Kendrick Lamar will perform Black Panther’s “All The Stars”. The remaining three nominees will probably get a truncated 90-second slot.