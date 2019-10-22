Toggle Menu
Puerto Rican singer Ozuna lands Fast and Furious 9 rolehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/puerto-rican-singer-ozuna-lands-fast-and-furious-9-role-6081974/

Puerto Rican singer Ozuna lands Fast and Furious 9 role

Latin singer Ozuna is the latest addition to the cast of ninth film in the Fast and Furious franchise.

ozuna in fast and furious 9
Ozuna will soon be seen in Fast and Furious 9 (Photo: Instagram/ozuna).

Latin trap and reggaeton singer Ozuna is the latest addition to the cast of ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The Puerto Rican singer, whose real name is Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, is also in talks to join the film’s soundtrack, reported Variety.

Justin Lin is directing the movie, which features Vin Diesel in the lead along with Charlize Theron, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Dan Casey has penned the screenplay from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello.

The Universal Pictures project is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android