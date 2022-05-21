Protester painted in Ukraine colours ejected from Cannes red carpet

Updated: May 21, 2022 12:57:56 pm
The Ukraine crisis grabbed the spotlight in Cannes on Friday as a semi-naked protester painted in blue and yellow was ejected from the red carpet.
The unidentified woman ripped off her gown revealing the Ukrainian flag colours, with the words “STOP RAPING US” emblazoned on her abdomen and red handprints on her buttocks.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
The woman shouted and security officials quickly wrapped her in a jacket, removing her from the event. Guests looked bemused and the swinging festival music played on.
Best of Express Premium
The brief protest took place at the world premiere of Three Thousand Years of Longing, with stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton poised to arrive and walk the famous steps of the Palais des Festivals.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-