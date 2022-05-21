scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Protester painted in Ukraine colours ejected from Cannes red carpet

An unidentified woman ripped off her gown revealing the Ukrainian flag colours, with the words "STOP RAPING US" emblazoned on her abdomen.

By: Reuters | Cannes |
Updated: May 21, 2022 12:57:56 pm
cannes ukrainer protestorCannes 2022: Rose Bertram poses on the red carpet as a woman runs while protesting. (Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

The Ukraine crisis grabbed the spotlight in Cannes on Friday as a semi-naked protester painted in blue and yellow was ejected from the red carpet.

The unidentified woman ripped off her gown revealing the Ukrainian flag colours, with the words “STOP RAPING US” emblazoned on her abdomen and red handprints on her buttocks.

The woman shouted and security officials quickly wrapped her in a jacket, removing her from the event. Guests looked bemused and the swinging festival music played on.

The brief protest took place at the world premiere of Three Thousand Years of Longing, with stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton poised to arrive and walk the famous steps of the Palais des Festivals.

