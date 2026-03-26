Project Hail Mary gets only 9 IMAX shows amid Dhurandhar 2 wave; upset fans ask, ‘What kind of greed is this?’

Dhurandhar 2’s box office storm has come as a disappointment for some cinephiles, as it has left Ryan Gosling’s space drama Project Hail Mary with barely any IMAX presence in India. The film’s India release was pushed by a week due to Dhurandhar 2 occupying a majority of screens. Even after the delay, the situation hasn’t improved much.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7 LIVE Updates

Despite being shot specifically for IMAX, Project Hail Mary has secured nine IMAX shows across India till now, with most premium screens still dominated by Dhurandhar 2, which continues its strong theatrical run.

These IMAX shows are spread across key cities, Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. However, bookings are currently open only for the same day, with no availability for the coming days. Ticket prices for these shows range between Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

Initially, by late Wednesday night, the film had no IMAX shows listed at all on major ticketing platforms. Some theatres in Kochi and Coimbatore briefly added IMAX screenings, only to remove them later without explanation. By Thursday morning, the number of IMAX shows rose to five and then nine, three in Mumbai, two in Pune, and one each in Kolkata, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida.

Dhurandhar 2 limits IMAX shows for Project Hail Mary

The reason appears to be purely commercial. Dhurandhar 2 continues its blockbuster run, crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide within just a week of its release, making it the fastest Indian film to achieve the feat.

The Aditya Dhar directorial collected Rs 47.7 crore in India on Wednesday taking its domestic total to Rs 744.58 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Globally, the film has reached Rs 1,006.5 crore. This has prompted exhibitors to prioritise the Hindi film over the Hollywood release.

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However, the irony hasn’t gone unnoticed: a film designed for IMAX is largely unavailable in that format, while a non-IMAX film dominates those very screens.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is based on Andy Weir’s bestselling novel and stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a man who wakes up aboard a spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. The film has been widely praised for its immersive visuals, with many insisting that its true impact can only be felt on large-format screens.

Movie buffs disappointed

Fans have taken to social media to voice their disappointment. Many tagged Sony Pictures India, questioning the lack of IMAX access.

One user wrote, “There is no IMAX release for #ProjectHailMary in India. The film is specifically Filmed for IMAX and yet it is not released in its original format. Shame on you PVRInox Please take serious action against them bro @IMAX. We indians deserve to enjoy the Imax version of PHM.”

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“Won’t be watching in a theatre unless it’s on IMAX. Sorry, the indian theatre experience isn’t worth it anymore,” another user added.

“@_PVRCINEMAS is not giving IMAX screens to PHM. A movie which was shot for this format and needs to be experienced on the biggest screen possible.The fans in INDIA are being deprived of PHM,” wrote another user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Chauhan (@shotcutbyakshay)

A promotional post by PVR Cinemas urging viewers to watch the film on the “biggest screen” drew criticism. “No IMAX screenings available for Project Hail Mary in Delhi, and still you post about it. This is so disappointing,” a user commented. Another user wrote, “I’m bored of your failed tactics, release the IMAX tickets now!!”

The makers of Project Hail Mary know one thing for sure—this mission deserves the BIG screen. 🚀

And nothing gets bigger than IMAX.#ProjectHailMary releasing at PVR INOX on March 26!

Book now: https://t.co/WyiWtS0CBM

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.#RyanGosling #SandraHüller #MilanaVayntrub Credits:… pic.twitter.com/4B5K5qo0vz — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) March 25, 2026

“Why are they not releasing IMAX shows for a movie filmed for IMAX??? What kind of greed is this,” read one tweet.

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“Not a single IMAX show for Project Hail Mary in Bangalore? Not a SINGLE SHOW? Ya’ll deserve to go bankrupt. Go to hell,” wrote an angry fan.

Director Phil Lord on release being postponed in India

Earlier, talking about the film being pushed a week, director Phil Lord described it as a sign of Bollywood’s expanding reach. “I don’t need to tell you that often, when you look at the top 10 films in the United States, there would be a Bollywood film. Those movies play in American theatres. Most Americans go ‘what’s that’, but there is a big audience for it,” he told Hindustan Times.

He added, “And it’s growing every year. Indian films in America have begun to gain broad cultural relevance, starting with RR, that really spread out beyond just those seeking it out.”

The film also stars Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce.