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Project Hail Mary box office collection: Ryan Gosling-starrer earns Rs 6.17 crore amid Dhurandhar 2 craze, has already minted Rs 1,599 cr worldwide
Project Hail Mary box office collection: Ryan Gosling-starrer has earned a little over Rs 6 crore in India amid Dhurandhar 2 craze.
Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary is currently creating a rampage at the box office worldwide. However, the film’s performance in India has been majorly affected due to the limited shows the Hollywood sci-fi flick has received amid the dominance Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created in theatres. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the Ryan Gosling-starrer minted Rs 2.90 crore in India on Friday, and earned Rs 2.25 crore on Thursday in previews, taking its net domestic collection to Rs 5.15 crore
Project Hail Mary box office performance in India
The film began its box office journey in India on Thursday, earning Rs 2.25 crore with only 1,324 shows and an occupancy of over 48%. The film saw only a slight increase in collections on Friday as it collected Rs 2.90 crore, but the number of shows increased to 1,598 and it recorded an occupancy of 39.7%. The film’s English version minted the majority of the revenue in India despite also releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. From the Rs 2.90 crore, the English version alone minted Rs 2.65 crore.
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Project Hail Mary fans fight for screens amid Dhurandhar 2 craze
The Ryan Gosling film occupied only a handful of slots in India out of the country’s 34 IMAX theatres. However, fans quickly noticed this and expressed their disappointment on social media. Following the backlash, exhibitors expanded the film’s IMAX presence, and on Friday, IMAX tickets were available for more than 60 shows across the country.
However, the number of shows the film received in the country still remained very low. In comparison to Dhurandhar 2, the Ranveer Singh-starrer had 19,493 shows on Thursday, while Project Hail Mary had only 1,324. On Friday, Ranveer’s film had 18,456 shows, whereas the latter had just 1,598 shows.
Project Hail Mary worldwide box office collection
In India, while Project Hail Mary faced Dhurandhar 2 as major competition, the film is minting money across the world. The film, which released on March 20 globally, has earned $168.5 million in worldwide collections, which is roughly Rs 1,598.78 crore. The film’s performance at the box office is driven by strong word-of-mouth.