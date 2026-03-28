Project Hail Mary box office collection: Ryan Gosling-starrer earns Rs 6.17 crore amid Dhurandhar 2 craze, has already minted Rs 1,599 cr worldwide

Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary is currently creating a rampage at the box office worldwide. However, the film’s performance in India has been majorly affected due to the limited shows the Hollywood sci-fi flick has received amid the dominance Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created in theatres. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the Ryan Gosling-starrer minted Rs 2.90 crore in India on Friday, and earned Rs 2.25 crore on Thursday in previews, taking its net domestic collection to Rs 5.15 crore

Project Hail Mary box office performance in India

The film began its box office journey in India on Thursday, earning Rs 2.25 crore with only 1,324 shows and an occupancy of over 48%. The film saw only a slight increase in collections on Friday as it collected Rs 2.90 crore, but the number of shows increased to 1,598 and it recorded an occupancy of 39.7%. The film’s English version minted the majority of the revenue in India despite also releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. From the Rs 2.90 crore, the English version alone minted Rs 2.65 crore.