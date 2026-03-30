Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Project Hail Mary box office collection day 4: Ryan Gosling film sees growth in India, mints Rs 2,837 crore worldwide
Project Hail Mary box office collection day 4: Ryan Gosling film collected Rs 5.8 crore on Sunday, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 17.28 crore.
After facing a delay in its release in India and fighting for screens amid the Dhurandhar 2 craze, Ryan Gosling-starrer Project Hail Mary is finally finding its footing in the country. The film collected Rs 5.8 crore on Sunday, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 17.28 crore.
Project Hail Mary performance in India
Project Hail Mary opened in India on Thursday, earning Rs 2.8 crore. This was followed by a slight increase to Rs 3.33 crore on Friday. The film saw a substantial jump over the weekend, earning Rs 5.35 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.8 crore on Sunday. According to Sacnilk, the film was shown in 1,634 shows in India, with 48% occupancy. Project Hail Mary registered 65.97 per cent English occupancy on Sunday, with the highest reported in Bengaluru (84.3 per cent).
The conversation around Project Hail Mary getting fewer screens because of Dhurandhar 2 has been a major talking point, and over time, the number of shows for the film has increased. For instance, on Thursday—the day of its debut in India—it had 1,324 shows, which rose to 1,634 in the following days.
The film had also initially struggled to secure prime IMAX slots, which sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans demanding more shows. On its release day, the film had only 13 IMAX shows in India, but due to audience demand, screenings began increasing from March 27. India currently has 34 IMAX screens, according to Mid Day.
ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11 LIVE Updates
Project Hail Mary worldwide collection
The Ryan Gosling-starrer, which released a week earlier overseas, has crossed $300 million worldwide (Rs 2,837 crore) in just 10 days, establishing itself as one of the biggest theatrical successes of the year so far.
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary also stars Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce in pivotal roles. Speaking about the film, Gosling said, “It’s an insanely ambitious story that’s massive in scope, and it seemed really hard to make, and that’s kind of our bag.” He added, “This is why we go to the movies. And I’m not just saying it because I’m in it—I’m also saying it because I’m a producer on the film.”