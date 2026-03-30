Project Hail Mary box office collection day 4: Ryan Gosling film sees growth in India, mints Rs 2,837 crore worldwide

After facing a delay in its release in India and fighting for screens amid the Dhurandhar 2 craze, Ryan Gosling-starrer Project Hail Mary is finally finding its footing in the country. The film collected Rs 5.8 crore on Sunday, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 17.28 crore.

Project Hail Mary performance in India

Project Hail Mary opened in India on Thursday, earning Rs 2.8 crore. This was followed by a slight increase to Rs 3.33 crore on Friday. The film saw a substantial jump over the weekend, earning Rs 5.35 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.8 crore on Sunday. According to Sacnilk, the film was shown in 1,634 shows in India, with 48% occupancy. Project Hail Mary registered 65.97 per cent English occupancy on Sunday, with the highest reported in Bengaluru (84.3 per cent).