Project Hail Mary box office collection Day 3: Ryan Gosling-starrer earns over Rs 9 cr in India amid Dhurandhar 2 craze, crosses $223 million worldwide

Project Hail Mary box office collection Day 3: Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling in the lead role, has emerged as a strong performer at the global box office, steadily gaining momentum with each passing day. Despite facing stiff competition in several markets, the sci-fi drama has benefited from positive word-of-mouth and growing audience interest. With strong worldwide earnings and a steady hold in India, despite stiff box office competition from Dhurandhar 2, the film is shaping up to be one of the more notable success stories among recent Hollywood releases.

Project Hail Mary’s box office performance in India:

Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi drama Project Hail Mary is gradually finding its footing at the Indian box office, despite facing the overwhelming dominance of Dhurandhar 2. The film smartly avoided a direct clash by postponing its release by a week after the Ranveer Singh-starrer stormed cinemas.