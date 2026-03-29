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Project Hail Mary box office collection Day 3: Ryan Gosling-starrer earns over Rs 9 cr in India amid Dhurandhar 2 craze, crosses $223 million worldwide
Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection Day 3: Ryan Gosling-starrer Project Hail Mary is steadily gaining ground at the Indian box office, even as it contends with the massive dominance of Dhurandhar The Revenge.
Project Hail Mary box office collection Day 3: Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling in the lead role, has emerged as a strong performer at the global box office, steadily gaining momentum with each passing day. Despite facing stiff competition in several markets, the sci-fi drama has benefited from positive word-of-mouth and growing audience interest. With strong worldwide earnings and a steady hold in India, despite stiff box office competition from Dhurandhar 2, the film is shaping up to be one of the more notable success stories among recent Hollywood releases.
Project Hail Mary’s box office performance in India:
Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi drama Project Hail Mary is gradually finding its footing at the Indian box office, despite facing the overwhelming dominance of Dhurandhar 2. The film smartly avoided a direct clash by postponing its release by a week after the Ranveer Singh-starrer stormed cinemas.
Initially, Project Hail Mary struggled with limited premium showcasing, securing just six IMAX shows nationwide due to Dhurandhar 2’s stronghold on screens. However, backed by positive word-of-mouth and rising audience curiosity, the film has expanded its screen count.
While the impact of Dhurandhar 2 remains undeniable, Project Hail Mary has steadily collected Rs 9.75 crore net in India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.
Day-wise collection of Project Hail Mary in India:
Project Hail Mary began with Rs 2.25 crore net on Day 1 (Thursday) across 1,324 shows with 59.9% occupancy. It witnessed a rise on Day 2 (Friday), collecting Rs 2.90 crore net from 1,598 shows, despite a slight dip in occupancy to 53.6%. The real jump came on Day 3 (Saturday), when the film earned Rs 4.60 crore net from 1,625 shows, with occupancy surging to 70.1%, indicating strong weekend traction and growing audience interest.
Project Hail Mary Box Office performance Worldwide:
According to trade tracker Box Office Mojo, Project Hail Mary has earned over $223 million worldwide as of 11 am (IST) on March 29.
Besides Ryan Gosling, the film directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, also stars Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce.