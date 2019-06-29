Priyanka-Nick attend Sophie-Joe’s pre-wedding dinner in France

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are all set to take wedding vows for the second time at a grand ceremony in France. But before the couple says, “I Do”, they are having the best time of their lives enjoying the week-long celebrations. On one of the dinners, the couple chose to twin in their red outfits, their friends and family shined in white. The photos from these pre-wedding festivities are doing the rounds on social media.

If reports are to be believed, the Games of Throne star Turner will get married to Joe this weekend at Château de Tourreau.

Another set of photos had the 23-year-old actor in a bridal mode as she wore a white gown and her would-be husband looked dapper in a crisp black suit. Along with her, it was Priyanka Chopra who grabbed the attention of the paparazzi as she walked out to attend Turner’s pre-wedding festivities. Just like her previous looks, PeeCee nailed the white outfit as well.

See all the photos from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas pre-wedding festivities

Joe Jonas’ elder brother Kevin and his wife Danielle Jonas also looked lovely as they twinned in their white outfits. The others who joined the celebrations included Maisie Williams who played Turner’s sister Arya Stark in Game Of Thrones, American model Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin and others.

Joe and Sophie got married last month in Las Vegas in a private ceremony. Hours before their wedding, the couple attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The two announced their engagement on Instagram back in 2017.