Priyanka Chopra says she was terrified while working with Lana Wachowski in The Matrix Resurrections: ‘You don’t have the time to prepare’

Priyanka Chopra has been part of Hollywood since she was cast in the lead role in ABC’s thriller TV series Quantico. But she really has entered the big league now that she is part of The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in venerable sci-fi franchise.

PeeCee plays the adult version of of Sati in Resurrections, the child character we saw in The Matrix Revolutions.

While speaking to Collider, Priyanka spoke about the film and working with Lana Wachowski, one half of the Wachowskis who together directed the first three Matrix movies. Only Lana returned for the fourth film.



Priyanka told the publication, “She’s a powerhouse. A director who knows exactly what she wants. What surprised me was, how hands-on she is. Like, she’ll move your around physically. She thinks on-the-go. She handles the camera herself. She does not like rehearsals. She likes everything to be live, and electric. It can be terrifying as an actor because you don’t have the time to prepare.”

The actor was also asked which film featuring her should one watch if they are totally unfamiliar with her work. Priyanka joked that the question requires her to break down her 21 year career. After thinking a bit, she answered comedy drama film Dil Dhadakne Do, Zoya Akhtar’s 2015 directorial that also featured Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar.

The Matrix Resurrections has, meanwhile, received mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer said about the film, “Twenty years later, The Matrix seems as fresh in its superlative tech slickness, and even more relevant in the issues it raised, as Elon Musk asks us to wonder about our realities, while Mark Zuckerberg tells us to live multiple ones. That leaves The Matrix Resurrections somewhere in the middle – the cutting-edge tech that made Neo fly then is now almost pedestrian, and while it still knows the right questions to raise, it’s not the only one raising them.”

The Matrix Resurrections, which brought back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the roles of Neo and Trinity, released on December 22.