Priyanka Chopra to star in Assume Nothing book adaptation

After teasing fans with a teaser of her upcoming action thriller series Citadel, Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday hinted that something new is coming up. Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka re-shared an article and captioned it, “Let’s go!” She also tagged banner Purple Pebble Pictures and Amazon Studios.

Deadline, a US-based entertainment news outlet, stated that Priyanka is set to be part of Assume Nothing, a limited adapted series based on Tanya Selvaratnam’s memoir Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence. The book by Selvaratnam is all about the intimate abuse she faced while dating New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, advocate for women’s rights, prosecutor of Harvey Weinstein, which eventually led to his downfall.

Priyanka Chopra will also be the executive producer along with Mary Rohlich under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures. The actor is currently in talks to star in the adaptation. More details are yet to be disclosed.

On Monday, Citadel’s makers informed that the series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

Recently, the makers unveiled the first look of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden from the series which received a massive response from fans. In the show, Priyanka and Richard play elite spies who work for an organisation called Citadel.

Citadel is also getting an Indian adaptation. Raj and DK are creating the Indian version of Citadel featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.