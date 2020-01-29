Priyanka Chopra to join the cast of Matrix 4?

Details about Priyanka’s character in Matrix 4 are still under wraps. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Details about Priyanka’s character in Matrix 4 are still under wraps. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in final negotiations to join the cast of Matrix 4, Variety reported on Wednesday.

Details about Priyanka’s character are still under wraps. If PeeCee signs the dotted line, she will join the likes of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris who have already been confirmed as cast members of Matrix 4.

The film will be helmed by Lana Wachowski, one half of the Wachowskis, who directed all three films in the sci-fi action franchise with sister Lilly.

The Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow film will hit the screens on May 21, 2021. The Matrix, released in 1999, is considered to be one of the best and most influential science-fiction movies of all time.

Apart from Matrix 4, Priyanka Chopra has other exciting projects lined up. The actor will be seen in the Netflix superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez. She has also shot for Netflix original The White Tiger, an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s book The White Tiger. Priyanka also has Amazon series Citadel by the Russo Brothers in her kitty.

