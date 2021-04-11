Priyanka Chopra is stunning in black as she is red carpet ready for BAFTA 2021, see photos

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account to share her red carpet look for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards 2021. The actor will be presenting an award at the prestigious ceremony even as The White Tiger, a film she has co-produced and acted in, is competing in two categories.

Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for the best actor in a leading role for his performance in the film. The film, also featuring Rajkummar Rao, has also received a nomination for director Ramin Bahrani in the adapted screenplay category.

Recently, Priyanka has also announced Oscar 2021 nominees along with husband-singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka will join other stars such as Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Asim Chaudhry, Cynthia Erivo, Anna Kendrick, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Richard Grant, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce as a presenter.

Sharing her look for the BAFTAs, Priyanka wrote, “BAFTAs 🦋.”

This year, the nominees will join the show virtually alongside a virtual audience. A total of 17 awards will be announced, including the public-voted EE Rising Star Award. Ace filmmaker Ang Lee will also be honoured with the Fellowship.

The official Twitter handle of BAFTA tweeted, “Since we can’t have an ACTUAL red carpet at the #EEBAFTAs this year, let’s find out who you’re destined to walk the VIRTUAL red carpet with Take a screenshot to find out and post your match below!”

Since we can’t have an ACTUAL red carpet at the #EEBAFTAs this year, let’s find out who you’re destined to walk the VIRTUAL red carpet with 😍 Take a screenshot to find out and post your match below! pic.twitter.com/gjG1Zoux7w — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

The EE British Academy Film Awards Weekend took place on April 10-11 at the Royal Albert Hall, London.