Priyanka Chopra stands by buddy Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday: ‘In true Meg fashion, she’s chosen to put welfare of others first’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished close friend and Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday on Instagram recently. The global icon wished Meghan Markle also vowed to stand beside her in her initiative to help women who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

“Happy birthday, Meghan. For her 40th birthday this year, in true Meg fashion, she’s chosen to put the welfare of others first.⁣ As we all know, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted women around the world. ⁣ In America alone, OVER 2 MILLION WOMEN have departed the workforce since January 2020. The three groups experiencing the largest burdens are mothers, women in senior management positions, and women of colour. These women, who are pillars of our communities, are shouldering the brunt of the crisis, including homeschooling and caring for family members of all ages. ⁣ It’s time to help women get back into the workforce,” read a section of her post.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Meghan Markle share a close bond. In fact, Priyanka was one of the few celebrities who was invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding. But after Markle failed to show up at the Chopra-Jonas wedding, there were numerous reports around how the friendship between the two ladies had strained. But going by PeeCee’s latest social media post, looks like all is well with the two fast friends.

Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had first met at a women-in-television dinner, where the two connected like a house on fire. Priyanka had also stood up for her friend when Meghan had been at the receiving end of some negative press.

In 2017 when Priyanka had appeared on Wendy Williams’ talk show where the host had referred to PeeCee’s Suits co-star and good friend Meghan Markle simply as “Prince Harry’s girlfriend”, Priyanka had quickly reminded the host how there is more to Meghan Markle than just being Prince Harry’s girlfriend. She had said, “Also, Meghan Markle, actress, ‘Suits,’ her achievements!”

Yet again, in 2019, Priyanka had slammed the ‘racist’ treatment of Meghan Markle by the UK media. Priyanka had opened up about the criticism Meghan had faced by the UK press was more to do with her biracial heritage. She was quoted in a Sunday Times interview as saying, “Of course, it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason.”

On the work front, Priyanka has Amazon series Citadel, films Text For You and Matrix 4 in her kitty.