Priyanka Chopra shares a glowing ‘carfie’ from Citadel sets, Nick Jonas is all heart

Priyanka Chopra, who made a quick trip to the US to celebrate her husband Nick Jonas’s birthday, is back on the sets of Citadel in the UK. Priyanka is shooting for the American drama television series, which is created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a self portrait from a car from the sets of Citadel and wrote, “Hadn’t posted a #carfie in a while. 😎 #citadel.”

Just as PeeCee shared this picture of herself, she was flooded with love from fans as well as Nick in the comment section. Nick dropped a heart-eyed emoji.

Priyanka Chopra has been sharing several updates from the sets of Citadel, which has gotten her fans curious. Her look from the series has also been leaked online.

In an earlier interview, when indianexpress.com asked Russo Brothers about working with the Desi Girl in Citadel, Joe Russo said, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now. ”

Alongside Priyanka, Citadel also stars Richard Madden who will soon be seen in the Marvel film Eternals. The series, written by Josh Appelbaum, Sarah Bradshaw, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg, has been described as “an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre.”

On the work front, Priyanka recently addressed the criticism of her show The Activist and said that she is glad the show’s format has been changed. After wrapping up her Hollywood projects that she had committed to earlier, PeeCee will start shooting Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.