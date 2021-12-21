Priyanka Chopra says she wasn’t ‘subtle’ about ‘demanding opportunities’ in Hollywood; getting a project like Matrix took a decade

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she couldn’t be ‘subtle’ about wanting a seat at the table in Hollywood, because there was so much progress to be made. And as much as things have improved, she said that she can only take credit for initiating a change-making process, the true impact of which will only be felt later.

In an interview with NDTV ahead of the release of The Matrix Resurrections, perhaps her most high-profile Hollywood role, Priyanka said that people in the West needed to have ‘a certain confidence’ in her before she was able to land a role such as this. Calling a role in the Matrix franchise a ‘big deal’, the actor said that she left her stardom behind when she moved to the US. “I demanded opportunities, honestly, and it took seven to 10 years. I’m just not subtle about it,” she said.

Priyanka plays Sati in the film, directed by Lana Wachowski and starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the lead roles.

She said that she has been working in Hollywood for almost seven years, and is glad that she has developed that trust. She acknowledged the work that has gone into getting her to this position, but admitted that there’s more that needs to be done. “I want to try to have at least as prolific a background in entertainment as I did back in India,” she said.

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the iconic science-fiction franchise. It arrives nearly two decades after The Matrix Revolutions, which was believed to be the final chapter in the original series. Priyanka made her Hollywood debut first as a singer, and then in the television show Quantico, which ran for three seasons. She debuted in films with an villain turn in Baywatch, starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.